Historic Children's Books at York St John University Flagged for Racist Content

York St John University has taken a bold step in addressing the complexities of historical children's literature by adding trigger warnings to over 3,000 items in its Rees-Williams Collection. Notable works by JM Barrie, Lewis Carroll, and Jules Verne are now accompanied by disclaimers, highlighting 'white supremacy' and 'colonialist narratives' that modern readers may find offensive. This move sheds light on the darker aspects of classic tales, aiming to foster a more informed and critical reading experience.

Understanding the Disclaimer

The university's disclaimer for the collection explicitly states the presence of racist language and imagery, reflecting the broader colonialist narratives of the 19th and early 20th centuries. By recognizing these offensive elements, York St John University underscores its commitment to challenging racism and promoting awareness among its students and the wider community. The disclaimer is part of the university's ongoing efforts to manage the collection responsibly, acknowledging the importance of preserving historical texts while also confronting their problematic content.

Contentious Characters and Narratives

Among the criticized content are depictions in Peter Pan of 'savages' in Neverland and the hookah-smoking caterpillar in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, which some academics argue is an orientalist portrayal. Additionally, Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days features outdated views and vocabulary, highlighting the racial prejudices of its time. These examples illustrate the racist and orientalist methods employed in children's literature, raising questions about the impact of such narratives on young readers.

Preserving for Reflection and Education

Despite the controversy surrounding these works, York St John University emphasizes the importance of preserving these texts as evidence of historical racist marginalization. The collection serves as a tool for continuous learning, reflection, and research, inviting conversation about how to manage such content. By providing access to these books, the university aims to spark dialogue and foster a deeper understanding of the 'racial stereotyping' that has permeated children's literature.

As society continues to grapple with the legacies of colonialism and racism, initiatives like the one taken by York St John University play a crucial role in educating future generations. By confronting the uncomfortable realities of our past, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and understanding world.