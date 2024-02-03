Historic Cannons Bar to Auction Off Antique Contents in February

A monumental event in the world of antiquities is on the horizon. Cannons Bar, one of the oldest licensed premises in Castlebar, dating back to circa 1911, is set to auction its historical contents in a live online sale by Victor Mee. The auction, scheduled for the 6th and 7th of February, promises a treasure trove of memorabilia from a bygone era. Closed since 1989, this esteemed establishment, also known as The Academy, is recognised in the National Inventory of Irish Heritage. It serves as a time capsule of traditional Irish pub culture.

Cherished Artifacts on Auction

The auction will feature a myriad of collectibles, including rare enamel advertising signs and vintage advertising mirrors. Of significant note is a Sir John Power and Son Whiskey framed mirror, estimated to fetch between €8,000 and €12,000. A double-sided Guinness enamel sign, a testament to Ireland's rich brewing history, will also be up for grabs. Other notable items include an early 20th-century Goodbody's tobacco advertising mirror, as well as oak panelling and a fireplace from the pub itself.

Antique Irish Silver and More

It's not just Cannons Bar that's putting history on the market this February. Hegarty's of Bandon will hold an online sale on February 14th, showcasing two significant pieces of old Irish silver: an oversized tankard from 1783 and a George III provincial coffee pot from 1760. Silver enthusiasts and history buffs will have the opportunity to own a piece of Irish heritage.

Gold, Silver, and Jewellery Sale

Further adding to the excitement of February's auctions, Damien Matthews in Kells will conduct a jewellery, gold, and silver sale on February 11th. With over 500 lots from various sources, including executor sales and unredeemed pawnbroker pledges, this event promises a vast selection of precious items. As we approach these sales, the anticipation rises among collectors, historians, and enthusiasts alike. The auctions offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of Ireland's rich and diverse heritage.