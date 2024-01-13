en English
Historic Cambridge Home with Exclusive Ownership History on Sale

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Steeped in centuries-old history and cloaked in a rich tapestry of exclusive ownership, a five-bedroom historic home in the quaint village of Girton, near Cambridge, UK, is now on the market. The house, named ‘The Close’, carries a guide price of 1.95 million and is a testament to the architectural grandeur of the early 1800s.

Legacy of Limited Ownership

The Close has been home to only three families since its inception. Its original owner was Admiral Charles Cotton, a figurehead of British naval history, who also owned Madingley Hall. Successively, the house was sold to the Leakey family, known for their pioneering work in anthropology and association with King’s College Cambridge. This lineage of limited ownership enhances the allure of the property.

Scenic Exteriors and Regal Interiors

Occupying nearly an acre, the house boasts a sandstone terrace perfect for outdoor dining, a lush expanse of gardens, and an orchard dotted with apple trees. The regality extends indoors, with a dining room showcasing leaded windows and picture rails. A shaker-style kitchen bathes in natural light, providing a blend of modern convenience and historic charm.

Upstairs Luxuries and Village Amenities

The second floor is a haven of comfort with five spacious bedrooms. The main bedroom offers the luxury of an ensuite shower room, while the others provide serene views of the property’s verdant surroundings. The house’s location in Girton ensures easy access to local amenities. The village offers a tennis club, a golf club, a doctor’s surgery, and the Old Crown pub, adding to the desirability of this historic property.

Ed Meyer, head of residential sales at Savills Cambridge, emphasized the home’s unique features and its limited ownership as major selling points. The house strikes a balance between historic grandeur and modern comforts, making it a tantalizing prospect for potential homeowners seeking a home in the Cambridge area.

