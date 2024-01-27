Historic 'Alice in Wonderland' Site in Llandudno for Sale

A landmark site in Llandudno, Wales, with a rich history intertwined with the enchanting tale of 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,' is up for sale. The seaside development, once home to Penmorfa, a property that later metamorphosed into the Gogarth Abbey Hotel, is on the market for a cool £2.25 million. The site is steeped in the lore of Alice Liddell, the muse behind Lewis Carroll's classic.

A Historical Site Awaiting Rebirth

Demolished in 2008 by Anwyl Construction, the property has been vacant for over 16 years. Originally, the plan was to raise a 28-apartment complex from the ruins of the former hotel. However, despite securing planning permission, the project has remained in limbo, and the site continues to bear the scars of unfulfilled promises.

Prime Location with Potential

Located near the Great Orme, the property offers panoramic vistas of Conwy Bay and Anglesey. Its prime location and historical significance make it a coveted acquisition. The site now has fresh plans for a 45-unit development, enabled through an agreement with the freeholder, albeit subject to an overage payment.

Legat Owen, the commercial agent for the sale, envisions a variety of possibilities for the site. It could host residential apartments, metamorphose into a retirement complex, or serve as a healthcare-related development. The property is available on a 900-year leasehold, opening doors for long-term investment and development.

Preserving Historical Significance

While the site's potential for development is undeniable, local official Janet Finch-Saunders emphasised the importance of maintaining the historic integrity of the site. The role it played as a backdrop for Lewis Carroll's timeless tale merits careful consideration in any future development. As a new chapter awaits this historic site, its connection to Alice Liddell's wonderland will undoubtedly continue to add magic to its appeal.