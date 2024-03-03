Historic 400-Year-Old Lanhydrock Ceiling Undergoes Major Conservation in Public View

For the first time in 400 years, the Long Gallery at Cornwall's National Trust's Lanhydrock is witnessing a historical conservation effort. The gallery's ceiling, adorned with Biblical scenes and mythical creatures, is set for months of meticulous repair and cleaning. Astonishingly, this conservation process is happening under the watchful eyes of the public, thanks to a specially constructed scaffold that lets visitors experience the restoration work from a unique vantage point.

Unveiling History Through Conservation

Constructed between 1620 to 1640, the ceiling's 24 panels richly illustrate scenes from the Old Testament Book of Genesis and are bordered by an array of over 350 animals, plants, and mythical figures. Charlotte Newman, the Collections and House Manager at Lanhydrock, highlighted the ceiling's survival through a devastating fire in 1881 that razed two house wings. Despite years of vigilant monitoring, the ceiling now reveals signs of wear and tear, such as cracks, flaking, and discoloration, necessitating this extensive conservation work. Specialists from Cliveden Conservation are tasked with the delicate job of repairing the plasterwork, ensuring the ceiling's storied past continues to inspire future generations.

Technology Meets Tradition

Peter Bokody, an associate professor of Art History at Plymouth University, and his team have employed cutting-edge technology to document the ceiling's intricate details. By capturing detailed scans and photographs, they aim to create a 3D model of the ceiling, offering unprecedented insights into its construction and artistry. The Abbott family workshop, renowned in the 17th century, is believed to have crafted this masterpiece, though no written evidence exists. This blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technological documentation underscores the project's significance in understanding and preserving our cultural heritage.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Exhibition

The conservation project has necessitated the temporary removal of 3,400 books and various furniture pieces from the Long Gallery, now displayed along the gallery route for visitors to enjoy up close. An accompanying exhibition sheds light on the complexities and challenges of undertaking such a large-scale conservation effort. Newman sees this as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for visitors to witness and appreciate the intricacies of preserving our shared history. Since March 1, the Long Gallery, along with the scaffold tower and exhibition, has been open to the public, inviting them to partake in this unique journey through time.

This momentous conservation effort not only highlights the enduring legacy of Lanhydrock's artistic and cultural treasures but also sets a precedent for public engagement in heritage conservation. As visitors walk through the scaffolded gallery, they become part of a living history, witnessing firsthand the meticulous care and dedication that goes into preserving our past for the enlightenment of future generations.