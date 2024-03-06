Historic 1930 Anti-Nazi Fundraiser Menu Signed by Einstein, Wells, Auctions for $5,500

In a significant nod to history, a menu from an Oct. 28, 1930 fundraiser aimed at supporting European Jews as the Nazis came to power, featuring signatures from Albert Einstein, H. G. Wells, George Bernard Shaw, and the second Lord Rothschild, is set to be auctioned for nearly $5,500. This event, held at the prestigious Savoy Hotel in London, was orchestrated by the Joint British Committee of the Societies for Promoting the Economic and Physical Welfare of East-European Jewry, ORT-OZE, marking a moment of unity against the backdrop of rising oppression.

Signatures of Solidarity

Albert Einstein, the evening's guest of honor, was seated among luminaries such as H. G. Wells and Lord Rothschild, suggesting a deliberate arrangement to facilitate the signing of the menu. Lawrences Auctioneers highlights the importance of these signatures, which were not only a testament to the attendees' commitment to the cause but also a reflection of their stature and influence during a critical period. Other notable signatories include Sir Herbert Samuel, E. W. Barnes, C. P. Scott, Samuel Alexander, and Radcliffe Salaman, each bringing their own unique influence and support to the event.

A Successful Fundraiser

The dinner, which drew an impressive crowd of more than 370 guests, managed to raise $24,000. According to records from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, this considerable sum was directed towards vocational activities for impoverished Jewish communities across Europe, showcasing a successful collaborative effort to make a tangible difference. Adjusted for inflation, this amount mirrors the purchasing power of approximately $448,606.55 today, underscoring the fundraiser's significant impact.

Voices of Support

During the event, Einstein addressed the attendees in German, with a live translation into English, highlighting the dire situation of Jewish communities worldwide. His words, asserting the resilience and survival of the Jewish people, alongside George Bernard Shaw's toast, emphasized a shared commitment to the cause. Shaw's endorsement of Einstein's creed, which he found more alignable than any established church's, added a layer of intellectual and moral support to the evening's objectives.

As this menu goes to auction, it serves not just as a collector's item but as a powerful symbol of unity and resistance against oppression. The auction, set for March 21 at Lawrences Auctioneers, not only celebrates the historical significance of the event but also reminds us of the enduring importance of solidarity in the face of adversity. This piece of history, echoing the voices and efforts of its signatories, continues to inspire and teach lessons of courage, support, and the impact of coming together for a common cause.