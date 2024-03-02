Historic £1 Million Norfolk Home with River Frontage Hits Market

In the quaint market town of Thetford, Norfolk, a historic home known as Nunthorpe House has recently been listed for sale, boasting a guide price of £1 million. Situated on Mill Lane, this remarkable property spans 1.5 acres, including 226 feet of exclusive river frontage along the Little Ouse River, making it a rare find in today's market.

Advertisment

Edwardian Elegance Meets Modern Living

Nunthorpe House, dating back to 1902, combines the charm of Edwardian architecture with the conveniences of modern living. Despite its period origins, the house features an open layout that caters to contemporary tastes. The property’s four main reception rooms, adorned with classic elements like a marble fireplace and large bay windows, provide stunning views over the grounds. Additionally, the house includes a study, utility room, wine cellar, and a spacious open kitchen and breakfast room, enhancing the property's appeal to families and entertainers alike.

Expansive Space and Potential

Advertisment

Spanning nearly 4600 square feet, Nunthorpe House offers ample living space. The west end of the house boasts a gym and a reception room, presenting an opportunity for an annex conversion. Upstairs, the master suite features an ensuite bathroom and dressing room, alongside a second bedroom and family bathroom on the first floor. The second floor houses three additional bedrooms and a large bathroom, accommodating larger families or guests with ease.

Outdoor Living and Accessibility

The property’s extensive grounds are as impressive as its interior, with 1.5 acres of private land and direct access to the Little Ouse River. The main reception rooms and French doors open onto a meticulously landscaped garden, inviting outdoor living and entertainment. Located in the heart of Thetford, Nunthorpe House benefits from its proximity to local amenities while offering a secluded and tranquil living environment. Its river frontage presents unique opportunities for recreational activities and makes it a standout offering in the Norfolk real estate market.

As Nunthorpe House enters the market, it not only offers a glimpse into Edwardian elegance but also embodies the fusion of historical charm and modern functionality. Its location, size, and unique features make it a noteworthy listing in Thetford, appealing to those seeking a distinctive home in Norfolk. With its guide price of £1 million, Nunthorpe House invites prospective buyers to own a piece of history, while enjoying the benefits of contemporary living and the natural beauty of its surroundings.