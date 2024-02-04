Historian Unveils Evidence of Archbishop Thurstan's Canonisation

In a groundbreaking revelation that challenges long-held historical beliefs, Dr. Michael Carter, a senior properties historian at English Heritage, has unveiled evidence confirming that Thurstan, the influential 12th-century Archbishop of York, was indeed canonised as a saint. His discovery, found in a 15th-century manuscript from Pontefract Priory, lists St Thurstan in a calendar of saints' feast days, with a red-ink entry marking his death on February 6, 1140 - a clear indication of his esteemed status.

Thurstan's Legacy

Thurstan was a formidable figure in medieval England, wielding significant political and social influence. Known for his strategic acumen in defending Northern England from invasion, he was equally renowned for establishing several monasteries. His legacy is marked by significant contributions to religious reform and administrative changes within the church.

Signs of Sanctity

Following his death, signs of Thurstan's sanctity emerged, such as an archdeacon's vision and the discovery of his incorrupt body emitting a pleasant aroma. These phenomena, considered indications of sainthood during the medieval period, further affirm his sanctified status.

Reviving a Forgotten Saint

Dr. Carter's groundbreaking findings contribute a new dimension to our understanding of Thurstan's legacy and his place within the religious culture of medieval Northern England. This discovery not only revises historical records but also enriches our comprehension of the intricate tapestry of medieval religious culture.