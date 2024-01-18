en English
en English
Business

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to Attract Bidders

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to Attract Bidders

British music royalties investment company, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has announced a call for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on a special resolution. The resolution is aimed at introducing a ‘cost protection’ fee of up to 20 million pounds for prospective offerors, a move that is expected to attract potential bidders to the company.

Previous Setbacks and New Developments

In October, Hipgnosis faced a major setback when its shareholders refused a proposed $440 million deal. The deal was intended to sell 29 catalogues to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a joint venture between Blackstone Inc and Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), the fund’s investment adviser. The fund holds rights to music catalogues of renowned artists like Shakira, Neil Young, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Call Option Conflict

Chairman Robert Naylor, who recently joined the board, highlighted the need to address the Call Option with HSM. This option has been identified as a significant conflict of interest, which deters potential bidders and may lower the value of the company’s assets. The proposed resolution is set to tackle this issue head-on.

Role of Merck Mercuriadis

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund and CEO of HSM, is a key figure in these developments. The company has previously grappled with governance issues, leading to board resignations following the shareholder revolt. The proposed resolution and the call for an extraordinary shareholder meeting signify a significant shift in strategy aimed at resolving these issues.

Business United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

