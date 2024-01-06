en English
Aviation

Himalaya Jet Set to Soar in 2024: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Connections

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
After seven years of careful planning and preparation, the British premium long-haul airline, Himalaya Jet, is set to commence operations in 2024, with an initial offering of scheduled charter flights from key global cities to Nepal. The cities include London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Sydney. This service follows the ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) model, wherein the airline leases both the aircraft and its operation aspects. The launch of Himalaya Jet has been made possible by the ceaseless efforts of the Gurung Family, of Nepalese origin and instrumental in implementing the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the UK and Nepal since 1994.

From Monte Carlo to Macau: Future Plans

The initial service is merely the precursor to Himalaya Jet’s ambitious plans. In the third quarter of 2025, the company intends to start main routes from Monte Carlo to Asian gambling hub Macau and to the entertainment capitals of Las Vegas and Los Angeles in the United States. These premium routes will be operated with an EU Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Supporting the Nepalese Diaspora

The launch of Himalaya Jet has resonated deeply with the Nepalese diaspora in the UK, Europe, and Australia. Over 54,000 individuals have already pre-booked their flights from the UK and Europe, underscoring the overwhelming support for the new airline. In addition, passengers can anticipate a seamless travel experience complemented by modern facilities and a rewarding loyalty program, ‘Himalaya Miles’, offering significant discounts with various partners like hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Symbol of Excellence

With its launch, Himalaya Jet aims to become a symbol of excellence in the aviation industry, providing not just a means of transportation, but an enriching travel experience that promotes Nepal’s rich culture and breathtaking landscapes, including the majestic Himalayas and Mount Everest. This airline is more than just about travel; it’s about bridging cultures, fostering connections, and showcasing the beauty of Nepal to the world.

Aviation Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

