High Interest in West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Student Paramedic Program

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Over the holiday season, a staggering 514 individuals have registered their interest in the student paramedic program offered by the West Midlands Ambulance Service. The Service is planning a substantial recruitment drive, with the aim of welcoming 424 student paramedics within the 2024 – 2025 period. The regions they will serve include the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and Herefordshire.

Boosting Front-line Staff

The influx of student paramedics will bolster the ambulance service’s front-line staff. This significant addition will be in concurrence with those joining through university courses, thus ensuring an enhanced response capability in the region.

Delight at High Interest

Louise Jones, the recruitment manager, expressed her satisfaction with the high level of interest shown in the program. She assured that her team is poised to review the applications and will be contacting the candidates promptly, predominantly via email.

Future Recruitment and More Information

For those who missed out on the application window, Jones also reminded that there will be another recruitment phase later in the year. Aspiring individuals seeking more detailed information about the program, including the entry criteria, application and assessment process, and training details, can visit the dedicated microsite at wmascareers.uk.

Education United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

