Business

High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
The typical UK household is caught in the crossfire of escalating energy bills, with the average annual cost of gas and electricity hitting an all-time high of £1,928 under the variable rate deal capped by Ofgem. Fixed rate energy deals, once a common and strategic approach to mitigating costs, have become a rare and pricey commodity, further constricting the financial breathing space for consumers.

Fixed Rate Energy Deals: A Disappearing Relief?

According to recent reports, a mere 32 fixed rate energy deals are available, reflecting a slight uptick from the preceding months. However, most of these offers are pricier than the price-capped variable deals, with the average fixed rate deal costing an extra £100 annually. There are exceptions, however. Home Energy offers the least expensive fixed rate deal at £1,804 per annum, and Ovo undercuts this further to £1,757, on the condition that customers also subscribe to boiler cover.

Regulatory Measures and Market Dynamics

Energy analysts foresee neither a healthy resurgence in the number of fixed rate deals nor a significant plunge in their cost in the short term. Regulatory measures such as the Market Stabilisation Charge (MSC) and the ban on acquisition-only tariffs (BAT), designed to steady the market and stave off aggressive pricing that could jeopardize the energy sector, are partially to blame for the dearth of competitive fixed rate deals. The MSC is slated to expire on March 31, 2024, while the future of the BAT is still shrouded in uncertainty.

A Plea for Diversity and Competitiveness

Richard Neudegg of Uswitch and James Mabey of Cornwall Insight, while acknowledging an increase in available fixed deals compared to last year, contend that the market still lacks the variety observed before the energy crisis. They are urging Ofgem to incentivize energy suppliers to roll out more competitively priced and innovative tariffs, thereby offering consumers more appealing choices. The current predicament in the energy market can be traced back to late 2021, when a surge in wholesale energy prices upset the equilibrium for firms that had previously offered fixed rate tariffs.

Business Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

