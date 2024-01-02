en English
Law

High Court Proposes New Condition for Norwich Pharmacal Orders

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST


In a recent landmark ruling, the High Court in Green v CT Group Holdings Ltd [2023] EWHC 3168 (Comm) proposed a new condition for granting Norwich Pharmacal Orders, setting a precedent for future applications. Norwich Pharmacal Orders are legal tools used to compel third parties to disclose documents or information relevant to legal proceedings. The established conditions for such an order have been rooted in principles set out by the 1974 House of Lords decision in Norwich Pharmacal Co. & Others v Customs and Excise Commissioners.

A Fifth Condition for Norwich Pharmacal Orders

In this watershed case, the judge proposed adding a fifth condition to the existing ones. This condition originates from the series of cases following R (on the application of Omar) v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs [2013] EWCA Civ 118. According to this line of cases, Norwich Pharmacal relief cannot be sought to obtain evidence for use in foreign civil or criminal proceedings due to the presence of exclusive statutory schemes intended for such purposes.

The Case of Green v CT Group Holdings Ltd

In the case at hand, the judge rejected the application for a Norwich Pharmacal Order by Linda Green. Green intended to acquire evidence for proceedings in Jersey and Guernsey. However, the judge deemed this an ‘improper purpose’ as the evidence should be obtained under the respective statutory scheme. The rejection underscored the necessity for a clear link to English jurisdiction and the inappropriateness of employing a Norwich Pharmacal Order where a statutory scheme is already in place.

Implications for Future Cases

This development might hold significant implications for future multi-jurisdictional cases. It places increased emphasis on the onus of applicants to prove that their applications serve a ‘proper purpose’ and that they plan to bring proceedings against the wrongdoer in England using the disclosed information. This ruling could prove instrumental in shaping the landscape of future legal proceedings involving Norwich Pharmacal Orders.

Law United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

