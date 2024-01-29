High Atmospheric Pressure Disrupts Freeview TV Reception: Company Advises Against Retuning

Freeview, the leading digital terrestrial television service in the UK, has issued a warning to its viewers in parts of England and Wales about potential disruptions to their television reception on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The disruptions are expected to be caused by atmospheric high pressure, a climatic condition known to affect the TV signals used by Freeview.

High-Pressure Weather Impacting TV Signals

Weather conditions, specifically high atmospheric pressure, can have a significant impact on television and radio signals. Viewers in regions like Oxfordshire are likely to experience occasional interruptions in their TV and radio reception due to these conditions. BBC Weather, alongside Freeview, has also warned residents about potential disruptions, advising them to use a transmitter checker tool to check their local transmitter status.

Freeview's Advisory: Don't Retune TVs

While disruptions can be frustrating for viewers, Freeview has been clear in its advisory: resist the temptation to retune the television during this period of signal disruption. The service emphasizes that these reception issues are temporary and will naturally resolve once the high-pressure conditions subside. Retuning the television or attempting to adjust TV settings or channel lineup in response to these temporary disruptions would be both unnecessary and unhelpful.

Viewers Advised to Wait it Out

The best course of action, according to Freeview and BBC Weather, is patience. Viewers are encouraged to wait out the high-pressure period without making any changes to their television settings. Once the weather conditions change, the signal issues will resolve themselves, restoring normal television and radio reception for affected viewers.