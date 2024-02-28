HiBurger Expands: New Outlet to Join Boneyard Bar's Revamp on Bedford Street

In a highly anticipated move that ended days of speculation, HiBurger, the gourmet burger favorite originally from Banana Block in east Belfast, has unveiled plans to open a new outlet. This expansion will see HiBurger setting up shop at the Boneyard bar on Bedford Street, near Ormeau Avenue, as part of the bar's innovative relaunch strategy. This development not only broadens HiBurger's geographical footprint but also marks a significant step in the Boneyard's new direction, incorporating multiple food vendors into its offering.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Partnership

The announcement comes after a week of teaser posts on HiBurger's social media accounts, building anticipation among the brand's followers. The Boneyard, which is set to relaunch with a fresh concept, has chosen HiBurger as the first of three food vendors to operate from its premises. HiBurger's new outlet at the Boneyard will welcome customers from Thursday to Sunday, starting in mid-March. This strategic partnership underscores a mutual commitment to enhancing Belfast's culinary landscape and providing diverse dining experiences to the community.

Continued Commitment to East Belfast

Advertisment

Despite the excitement surrounding its new location, HiBurger has reassured its loyal customer base that its original site in east Belfast will remain in operation. This decision reflects the brand's dedication to its roots and its commitment to serving the community that first embraced it. By maintaining its presence in east Belfast while expanding to a centrally located site, HiBurger is poised to cater to a broader audience without alienating its existing clientele.

Implications and Future Prospects

The Boneyard's decision to relaunch with a new concept featuring HiBurger and two other yet-to-be-announced food vendors signifies a promising evolution in Belfast's food and drink scene. This collaborative approach not only boosts the profile of the involved businesses but also enhances the vibrancy and diversity of the city's culinary offerings. As HiBurger prepares for its mid-March launch at the Boneyard, both food enthusiasts and casual diners alike eagerly anticipate the impact of this expansion on Belfast's gastronomic landscape.