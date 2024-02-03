H&H Insurance Brokers Wins Prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for Fifth Year in a Row

In a world where customer service often takes a backseat, H&H Insurance Brokers continues to buck the trend. The company has been honored with the Platinum Trusted Service Award by Feefo for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Feefo's Recognition of Excellence

Feefo, a leading entity in collecting and analyzing verified customer reviews, collaborates with over 6,500 brands across the globe. Its mission is to identify businesses that meet high customer service standards. The parameters for this recognition are stringent, based on the volume of reviews collected and an average rating. Against this backdrop, the continued recognition of H&H Insurance Brokers is indeed a laudable achievement.

A Testament to H&H Insurance Brokers' Commitment

Paul Graham, the managing director of H&H Insurance, expressed immense pride in the company's accomplishment. He highlighted the company's dedication to delivering outstanding service and the importance they place on client feedback as a tool for refining their offerings. This award serves as validation of their relentless pursuit of excellence in customer service.

High Praise from Feefo's CEO

Tony Wheble, CEO of Feefo, lauded H&H Insurance Brokers for their consistent efforts in going above and beyond in customer service. This dedication has not only garnered them a wealth of positive feedback but also the privilege of receiving this prestigious award. It's an acknowledgement of their hard work and a testament to their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

With offices across the North of England, the Scottish Borders, and Wales, including locations in Durham, Northallerton, Newtown St Boswells, Wrexham, and Ruthin in North Wales, H&H Insurance Brokers continues to make a significant impact in the realm of rural and business insurance through its independent advice.