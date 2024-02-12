Hetton-le-Hole's Notorious Cannabis Farm House Up for Auction

Hetton-le-Hole's Hidden History: A Cannabis Farm Up for Auction

From Illicit Operations to Public Auction

In a surprising turn of events, a two-bedroom terraced house, previously used as a cannabis farm, is now up for auction in Hetton-le-Hole, North East. Priced at a modest £30,000, the property on Houghton Road features images of pots that once held cannabis plants, wiring, and lofts that hint at its illicit past. Scheduled for an online auction on March 6, the listing is upfront about the need for a full refurbishment.

A Community in Shock

Known by locals as 'the Wild West,' Hetton-le-Hole is no stranger to surprises. However, the sale of this ramshackle property has left the community in a state of shock. With its history as a cannabis farm, the house serves as a stark reminder of the town's hidden side. Despite its past, the property's sale is expected to have a positive impact on the community, with Landwood Property Auctions handling the auction in collaboration with LPA Receivers.

A Unique Opportunity for Potential Buyers

The property, which includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, offers potential buyers a unique project to transform a piece of Hetton-le-Hole's history. The house also features an attic with additional storage space, as well as a rear yard in need of cleaning. In addition to the £30,000 guide price, buyers should be aware of a Buyer's Administration Fee of £2,400 inc VAT.

While the house carries a checkered past, it now stands as a testament to the community's resilience and determination. Despite its previous life as a cannabis farm, the property is poised to enter a new chapter as it goes under the virtual hammer on March 6. As the community watches with bated breath, the future of this once-notorious property hangs in the balance.

Key Points: