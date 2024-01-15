en English
Herefordshire’s Housing Crisis: Unoccupied Properties Amidst a Shortage

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Herefordshire’s Housing Crisis: Unoccupied Properties Amidst a Shortage

Herefordshire, a county known for its picturesque landscapes and rich history, now finds itself grappling with a housing crisis. A recent study has revealed a startling number: approximately 5,375 properties stand unoccupied. This figure represents about five percent of all residences within the county. The properties in question are not just abandoned and left to decay; they are categorized as empty, holiday homes, or residences not consistently occupied. The revelation comes at a time when the need for housing has never been more acute.

Herefordshire’s Housing Shortfall

The Herefordshire Council has indicated a demand for 16,500 new homes to cater to the growing population. The targets are not limited to Hereford City but extend to market towns and rural areas as well. The county’s struggle to provide adequate housing is further exacerbated by the number of unoccupied homes. The council’s current empty property strategy, slated to end this year, has been proactive in encouraging owners to return their properties to use. The council’s stance is clear: long-term unoccupied homes are not only a waste of resources but can also deteriorate and negatively impact the environment.

A New Approach to the Housing Crisis

In a bid to address the housing crisis, the council has decided to adopt government proposals to levy double council tax on homes that have been vacant for one to two years and on second homes. This measure, while controversial, is expected to raise an additional £12 million in local taxes. The council hopes that this new approach will not only discourage property owners from leaving their homes vacant but also provide much-needed funds to address the housing shortage.

Towards a Sustainable Strategy

With the conclusion of the current empty property strategy, the council aims to roll out a sustainable plan to enhance housing supply, improve standards, and ultimately, reduce the number of empty homes. The solution to Herefordshire’s housing crisis is far from straightforward, but the council’s commitment to finding a resolution is unwavering. The county’s housing future hangs in the balance, as it navigates the complex interplay between unoccupied property, housing demand, and a sustainable solution.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

