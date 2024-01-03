en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

UK-based Hercules Site Services PLC has recently been awarded contracts worth £5.75 million from the water sector, marking a significant business progression in the last quarter of 2023. The contracts are an extension of the company’s ongoing relationships with Thames Water and Anglian Water, involving eight projects focused on wastewater treatment and water management.

Significant Contracts and Investments

These new contracts follow earlier wins in the same sector, totaling £3.1 million, announced in September. The water industry has come under scrutiny for issues such as sewage releases into waterways. Responding to these issues, commitments to invest over £12 billion have been made to enhance the UK’s water infrastructure.

Among the new projects, Thames Water has commissioned Hercules Civils to undertake work valued at £3.78 million across six sites. This includes a significant £2.2 million sewage treatment project in Crawley, West Sussex. On the other hand, Anglian Water has awarded Hercules Civils a £1.97 million contract. A notable part of this contract is a £1.29 million project to upgrade a water pumping station in Etton, near Peterborough.

Reinforcing Hercules’ Reputation

Paul Field, the Construction Director at Hercules, has remarked that these contract achievements underscore the company’s established reputation as a reliable supplier within the UK water industry. With a pledge to invest £10 billion in improving the water infrastructure network, Hercules Site Services PLC is poised to significantly contribute to this sector.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

By BNN Correspondents

SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Lis ...
@Business · 43 seconds
SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Lis ...
heart comment 0
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City’s Sporting Image

By Salman Khan

New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Travelers Companies Acquires Cyber Insurance Leader Corvus Insurance Holdings

By BNN Correspondents

Travelers Companies Acquires Cyber Insurance Leader Corvus Insurance Holdings
Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group’s Liquidation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group's Liquidation
Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors

By Justice Nwafor

Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
1 min
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
1 min
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
2 mins
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
2 mins
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
2 mins
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
2 mins
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
3 mins
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
3 mins
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
20 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app