Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

UK-based Hercules Site Services PLC has recently been awarded contracts worth £5.75 million from the water sector, marking a significant business progression in the last quarter of 2023. The contracts are an extension of the company’s ongoing relationships with Thames Water and Anglian Water, involving eight projects focused on wastewater treatment and water management.

Significant Contracts and Investments

These new contracts follow earlier wins in the same sector, totaling £3.1 million, announced in September. The water industry has come under scrutiny for issues such as sewage releases into waterways. Responding to these issues, commitments to invest over £12 billion have been made to enhance the UK’s water infrastructure.

Among the new projects, Thames Water has commissioned Hercules Civils to undertake work valued at £3.78 million across six sites. This includes a significant £2.2 million sewage treatment project in Crawley, West Sussex. On the other hand, Anglian Water has awarded Hercules Civils a £1.97 million contract. A notable part of this contract is a £1.29 million project to upgrade a water pumping station in Etton, near Peterborough.

Reinforcing Hercules’ Reputation

Paul Field, the Construction Director at Hercules, has remarked that these contract achievements underscore the company’s established reputation as a reliable supplier within the UK water industry. With a pledge to invest £10 billion in improving the water infrastructure network, Hercules Site Services PLC is poised to significantly contribute to this sector.