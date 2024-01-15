Hercules Site Services Outperforms Market Expectations with Record-Breaking Revenue and Earnings

In a remarkable financial turnaround, Hercules Site Services PLC, a leading labour supplier for the UK infrastructure sector, has significantly outperformed market predictions with its record-breaking earnings for the financial year ending September 30, 2023. A nearly fourfold surge in pretax profit from GBP 160,685 to GBP 641,321 and a 71% leap in revenue to GBP 84.7 million have marked the company’s stellar performance.

Financial Highlights

The company’s gross profit climbed by 67% to reach GBP 16.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA saw a 79% boost to GBP 4.1 million. The earnings per share showed a more than twofold rise, escalating from 0.58p to 1.27p. Despite this exponential growth, Hercules maintained its final dividend at 1.12p per share, consistent with the previous year.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Hercules projects an optimistic outlook with a robust project pipeline for 2024 and positive trading in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company plans to continue its disciplined approach to mergers and acquisitions, aiming to further drive growth.

Strategic Steps to Growth

In a strategic move, CEO Brusk Korkmaz highlighted the company’s digital initiatives which include 12,000 app downloads, a new training academy, and the recent acquisition of Future Build as core strategies that position Hercules at the heart of the UK’s infrastructure and construction market. This impressive financial performance led to a 3.1% rise in Hercules shares, which were trading at 25.00p each in London on Monday morning.