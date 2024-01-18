Henry Boot Closes Deal with Vistry Group: Significant Sale of Residential Plots in Swindon

The UK property sector has witnessed an impressive transaction recently. Henry Boot Plc., through its subsidiary Hallam Land Management, has concluded an agreement for the sale of 759 residential plots in Swindon to Vistry Group Plc. The deal was reached in December 2023 and has now been finalized.

Anticipated Returns and Future Plans

The development project will encompass over 500 affordable homes and has been planned to roll out in two phases. The first phase is set to commence in 2024 with the second following in 2026. From this transaction, Henry Boot is anticipating an internal rate of return (IRR) of 10 percent per annum. In addition to this, Hallam Land Management will retain ownership of 304 plots which are intended for future sales.

Impact on the Community

This deal signifies a major boost for the community in Swindon. Not only will it deliver much-needed affordable housing, but it will also contribute to the local economy through the construction process and potential retail spaces. The project forms part of a wider parcel of land, a 400-acre site with outline planning permission granted for 2,380 residential plots, where Henry Boot is collaborating with Taylor Wimpey and Hannick Homes.

This sale is a strategic move for Henry Boot, particularly for its land promotion and planning business, Hallam Land Management. The sale is expected to result in an ungeared internal rate of return for Henry Boot of 10% p.a., which is a significant return.