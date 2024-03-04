Henderson Group Achieves Prestigious Gold GroceryAid Recognition for Charitable Efforts in 2023

Henderson Group, a leading Northern Ireland grocer and retailer, has been honored with a Gold GroceryAid award, spotlighting the company's substantial support for the charity throughout 2023. This accolade is awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment across awareness, fundraising, and volunteering, placing Henderson Group among other renowned UK brands in achieving this distinction.

Commitment to Community and Wellbeing

Henderson Group's dedication to supporting GroceryAid reflects in its array of initiatives aimed at enhancing employee wellness and raising funds for the charity. The company organized wellbeing seminars offering complimentary back massages and desk yoga, alongside hosting a special event on GroceryAid Day in May. Additionally, Henderson Group's involvement in World Mental Health Day activities further underscored its commitment to raising awareness for GroceryAid's services, benefiting both the head office and Henderson Retail stores. These efforts embody the company's dedication to fostering a supportive and health-conscious work environment.

Gold Recognition: A Testament to Henderson Group's Efforts

The Gold GroceryAid Award serves as a testament to Henderson Group's vigorous engagement in supporting the grocery community. Bronagh Luke, head of corporate marketing at Henderson Group, expressed immense pride in receiving the award, highlighting the rewarding nature of their initiatives for all staff involved. The award acknowledges the company's successful participation in seven activities across GroceryAid's three main pillars, marking a significant achievement for the Newtownabbey-based business and reinforcing its status as a socially responsible organization.

Looking Ahead: Henderson Group's Ongoing Commitment to GroceryAid

As Henderson Group basks in the recognition of their charitable efforts, the company remains focused on continuing its support for GroceryAid. The award not only highlights Henderson Group's role in advancing the wellbeing of those within the grocery industry but also sets a benchmark for other companies to aspire to. With a strong foundation in community support and charitable activities, Henderson Group is poised to maintain its commitment to GroceryAid and the broader community, ensuring a positive impact on the lives of many within the grocery sector.

This recognition by GroceryAid not only underscores the importance of corporate responsibility in supporting employee wellbeing and community welfare but also serves as a beacon for other businesses to follow. Henderson Group's achievement in securing the Gold GroceryAid Award illuminates the path for continual support and engagement with charities dedicated to making a difference in the lives of individuals across the grocery industry.