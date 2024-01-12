HelloFresh Hit with £140,000 Fine by ICO for Data Misuse and Spam Campaign

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK has slapped a £140,000 fine on food delivery giant, HelloFresh, following an investigation into the company’s spamming activities. In a span of seven months, HelloFresh dispatched a staggering 80 million unsolicited communications, comprising of emails and text messages, leading to widespread customer complaints and subsequent regulatory scrutiny.

ICO Investigation Triggered by Customer Complaints

The probe initiated by the ICO in March 2022 was largely a response to grievances expressed by customers who felt that the company failed to provide clear information regarding the use of their data for marketing purposes. It was also pointed out that such activities could extend for as long as two years following the cancellation of their subscriptions. Despite explicit requests from some customers to stop further contact, HelloFresh continued its relentless contact, resulting in a clear breach of trust.

A Message to Companies Breaching Trust

Andy Curry, the ICO’s head of investigations, underscored the significance of the fine. He stated that it sends a clear message that the ICO will not hesitate to take action against companies that choose not to follow the law. Furthermore, it signifies the watchdog’s commitment to defending customers’ rights to control their own data. In contrast, HelloFresh responded by stating that it prioritizes customer interests and data protection. The company also highlighted the relatively low number of complaints received compared to the volume of emails dispatched.

HelloFresh’s Response and Steps Forward

While acknowledging the fine, HelloFresh also stressed that it has been working with the ICO and has revised its SMS and email policies in light of the feedback received from the ICO. The recent fine serves as a potent reminder for companies that disregard data protection laws and misuse customer data, that they will be held accountable for their actions.