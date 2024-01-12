en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HelloFresh Hit with £140,000 Fine by ICO for Data Misuse and Spam Campaign

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
HelloFresh Hit with £140,000 Fine by ICO for Data Misuse and Spam Campaign

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK has slapped a £140,000 fine on food delivery giant, HelloFresh, following an investigation into the company’s spamming activities. In a span of seven months, HelloFresh dispatched a staggering 80 million unsolicited communications, comprising of emails and text messages, leading to widespread customer complaints and subsequent regulatory scrutiny.

ICO Investigation Triggered by Customer Complaints

The probe initiated by the ICO in March 2022 was largely a response to grievances expressed by customers who felt that the company failed to provide clear information regarding the use of their data for marketing purposes. It was also pointed out that such activities could extend for as long as two years following the cancellation of their subscriptions. Despite explicit requests from some customers to stop further contact, HelloFresh continued its relentless contact, resulting in a clear breach of trust.

A Message to Companies Breaching Trust

Andy Curry, the ICO’s head of investigations, underscored the significance of the fine. He stated that it sends a clear message that the ICO will not hesitate to take action against companies that choose not to follow the law. Furthermore, it signifies the watchdog’s commitment to defending customers’ rights to control their own data. In contrast, HelloFresh responded by stating that it prioritizes customer interests and data protection. The company also highlighted the relatively low number of complaints received compared to the volume of emails dispatched.

HelloFresh’s Response and Steps Forward

While acknowledging the fine, HelloFresh also stressed that it has been working with the ICO and has revised its SMS and email policies in light of the feedback received from the ICO. The recent fine serves as a potent reminder for companies that disregard data protection laws and misuse customer data, that they will be held accountable for their actions.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo as Deputy CEO: A New Era of Leadership
In a recent announcement, Union Bank has ushered in an era of renewed leadership with the appointment of Dilshan Rodrigo as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The transition, effective from 15 January 2024, is expected to infuse the bank with a fresh perspective, derived from Rodrigo’s expansive twenty-year trajectory in the banking sector. Seasoned Leadership
Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo as Deputy CEO: A New Era of Leadership
NEXIM Bank Revolutionizes Nigeria's Cocoa Industry with Digital Platform
27 mins ago
NEXIM Bank Revolutionizes Nigeria's Cocoa Industry with Digital Platform
Discord Slashes 17% of Workforce Amid Rapid Growth and Operational Challenges
27 mins ago
Discord Slashes 17% of Workforce Amid Rapid Growth and Operational Challenges
Stock Market Unmoved by CPI Data; Focus Shifts to Q4 Earnings Season
6 mins ago
Stock Market Unmoved by CPI Data; Focus Shifts to Q4 Earnings Season
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
6 mins ago
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
25 mins ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
2 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
4 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
6 mins
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
6 mins
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
6 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
7 mins
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
9 mins
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
11 mins
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app