H. Bonham Carter Embodies Family Legacy in ‘One Life’ Production

In an evocative blend of art and history, acclaimed British actress Helena Bonham Carter brings to life a poignant tale of courage and humanity in the new film ‘One Life’. Drawing upon her own Austrian Jewish lineage, Bonham Carter embodies the character of Babette ‘Babi’ Wertheim, the German-Jewish mother of Sir Nicholas Winton, a man whose audacious rescue mission saved 669 Jewish children on the brink of World War II.

A Personal Connection

Helena Bonham Carter’s portrayal of Babi Wertheim is not just another role. It’s a personal journey intertwined with her own family history. Her maternal grandfather, Eduardo Propper de Callejon, was instrumental in orchestrating the escape of thousands of French Jews during the Holocaust. On the other side, her paternal grandmother, Lady Violet Bonham Carter, provided refuge to European Jews in Britain. These familial ties lend an undercurrent of authenticity to her performance, resonating with her own ancestral saga.

Stellar Cast and Reverberating Narratives

Joining forces with Bonham Carter in this cinematic tribute are Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn, each embodying Winton at different stages of his life. Notable actors Jonathan Pryce, Lena Olin, Romola Garai, and Alex Sharp also grace this BBC Films and See-Saw Films production. As she steps into the shoes of Anthony Hopkins’ on-screen mother, Bonham Carter enthuses about the experience, further enhancing the film’s dynamic narrative.

‘One Life’: More Than A Movie

‘One Life’ is a testament to Sir Nicholas Winton’s unwavering spirit and his remarkable rescue mission known as the Kindertransport. However, for Bonham Carter, the film transcends the realm of entertainment, serving as an educational tool about the Holocaust. The resonance of Winton’s deeds, largely unrecognized until 1988, reverberates through time, providing lessons in courage, compassion, and resilience. Winton, hailed as the ‘British Schindler,’ passed away in 2015, but his legacy continues to inspire.