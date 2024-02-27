Heidi Range Sells £5.3M Lavish London Home: A Sugababes Shrine Turned Family Haven

Former Sugababes star Heidi Range is embarking on a new chapter, selling her striking £5.3 million London home to relocate to the countryside. After nine transformative years, this unique property, a former laundry factory in Fulham, showcases a blend of luxury, creativity, and family-centric modifications.

Advertisment

From Industrial to Ingenious

In 2015, Range and her husband Alex, a property developer, embarked on a two-year renovation journey, transforming the industrial space into a modern home. With the expertise of interior designer Robert Young, the couple meticulously lowered ceilings by 25cm to create intimacy and partitioned the expansive area into functional zones including a kitchen, dining room, and playroom. The property's aesthetic is boldly marked by a vast chandelier, a glass-encased vintage Ferrari, and a uniquely shaped triangular kitchen island. These elements, combined with vibrant colors and prints, as well as round objects to counteract the angular architecture, infuse the home with a distinct character.

A Personal Touch

Advertisment

Throughout the house, personal touches reflect Range's career with the Sugababes and her family life. Walls adorned with memorabilia from her pop star days and a minimalist master bedroom contrast with the playful, fairy-themed bedroom designed for their daughter Aurelia. The home also boasts an 'adult space' bar and lounge on the third floor, illustrating the couple's effort to balance family functionality with adult leisure.

Moving On

With their sights set on a more rural setting in Surrey for raising their daughters, Range and her husband are parting with their meticulously designed home. This move signifies a new beginning for the family, prioritizing space and nature for their children's upbringing. As they say goodbye to their London abode, the property stands as a testament to their vision and hard work, transforming a once-industrial space into a vibrant family home.

This unique home, reflecting the journey of a beloved pop star turned interior design enthusiast, is now on the market, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of pop culture history intertwined with luxurious living.