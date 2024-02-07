Heath Robinson Museum Celebrates the Legacy of Suffragette and Artist Mary V Wheelhouse

The Heath Robinson Museum in Pinner, London, is honoring the life and work of Mary V Wheelhouse, an illustrious figure in the world of art, toymaking, and women's suffrage, in a remarkable solo exhibition. Mary Vermuyden Wheelhouse, born in Leeds in 1868, has left indelible imprints across various fields, her legacy now brought to life through this comprehensive showcase of her works.

Legacy of Mary V Wheelhouse: Suffragette, Artist, and Toymaker

The exhibition offers insight into Wheelhouse's diverse talents, exhibiting her vivid and detailed illustrations, political cartoons, and the iconic wooden 'Pomona' toys she co-created with Louise Jacobs, a fellow artist and suffragette campaigner. Her illustrations, which once graced the pages of various books, and her toys, which found their way to the shelves of Liberty’s and Harrods, are part of the exhibition.

A Forgotten Heroine

Despite her significant contributions to the history of British art, Wheelhouse's legacy faded with time. She was a prominent book illustrator and painter, studied art in Scarborough and Paris, and exhibited her works in several cities. Moreover, she co-founded Pomona Toys in Chelsea in 1915, a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit. Her involvement in the suffragette movement was marked by her association with the Artists' Suffrage League and her politically charged cartoons, which found their way to postcards. Yet, the recognition of her work and her influence on the art and women's rights movement has been limited.

Reviving Interest in Wheelhouse's Work

This exhibition, running from January 13 to March 24, 2024, seeks to rectify this historical oversight. The meticulously curated collection by Hannah Whyte is more than a tribute to Wheelhouse's talent; it is a powerful reminder of the countless 'forgotten' women artists. The show is open from Thursday to Sunday, between 11 am and 4 pm, with the exhibition entry included in the standard cost of the museum ticket.