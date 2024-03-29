Heartstopper's Bradley Riches Tackles Autism Challenges in Celebrity Big Brother

Bradley Riches, known for his role in Netflix's Heartstopper, recently opened up about the unique challenges he faced due to his autism while competing in ITV's Celebrity Big Brother. Highlighting his struggle with sensory sensitivities and the importance of routine, Riches shared how he navigated the reality show's environment, leveraging coping strategies such as earplugs and structuring his day. His candid discussion also touched on his acting career, the impact of Heartstopper, and how he hopes his visibility will support others with autism.

Advertisment

Adapting to the Big Brother House

For Bradley Riches, entering the Celebrity Big Brother house meant confronting his autism head-on, especially his sensory sensitivities. The bright, white lights of the kitchen were particularly challenging, leading him to find solace in areas with softer lighting, like the bathroom and outdoors. Riches also highlighted how the lack of a structured routine, a common source of anxiety for many with autism, posed a significant challenge. By mentally structuring his time in the house as a blocked-off routine, he was able to adapt and thrive, eventually feeling comfortable enough to engage in stimming behaviors openly, a critical aspect of his coping mechanism.

Communication and Career Growth

Advertisment

Riches shared his journey with communication, revealing that he did not speak until he was 10 years old. Encouraged by his grandmother, he took acting classes, which not only improved his communication skills but also led him to find a community where he felt accepted. This journey through acting allowed Riches to embrace his identity and led to significant roles, including his part in the LGBTQ drama Heartstopper. The series not only changed his life professionally but also provided him with a platform to inspire and support others facing similar challenges.

The Impact of Visibility

By sharing his experiences on Celebrity Big Brother and discussing his coping strategies, Riches hopes to raise awareness and foster understanding of autism. His visibility on a popular reality TV show, coupled with his openness about stimming and coping with sensory sensitivities, offers encouragement to others with autism. Riches' story is a testament to the importance of representation and the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities alike. As he continues his acting career with the upcoming release of Heartstopper's third series, Riches remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.