Hayle Mourns the Loss of Beloved Centenarian William ‘Toddy’ Hooper

The Hayle community mourns the passing of a local icon, William ‘Toddy’ Hooper, known for his vintage 1977 V8 Triumph Stag convertible and his beloved bearded collie, Bruce. Toddy, a cherished figure in the Hayle area, has died at the age of 100, leaving behind a profound legacy as a family man and friend to many.

A Life Rich in Achievements and Relationships

As a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, Toddy’s life reflected the intricate weave of relationships that define a community. His family remembers him as a ‘fantastic guy’ whose life was filled with interesting experiences. His granddaughter, Laura Richards, fondly remembers him for his enriched life and the love he shared with others.

Toddy: A Man of Firsts

Among his various accomplishments, Toddy was the first man to drive a diesel engine in Cornwall, marking a significant milestone in local history. His 48-year career on the railways bears testimony to his dedication and passion for his work. An avid classic car enthusiast, Toddy was also an exceptional mechanic and engineer.

Craftsman, Chorister, and a Cherished Companion

Beyond his mechanical skills, Toddy was also a creative soul. He once crafted a trailer to haul his grandchildren on delightful rides behind a donkey. His contributions to local culture were further enhanced by his participation in the Hayle Male Voice Choir. The sight of Toddy driving his vintage convertible with Bruce hanging out of the roof was a familiar and cherished scene in the Hayle area. Toddy’s wife passed away in 2001, and Bruce, a gift from his sister, became his constant companion until the dog’s death in 2014.

A funeral service for Toddy is scheduled at St Erth Methodist Chapel, marking the end of an era for the Hayle community that loved and respected him.