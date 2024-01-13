Hastings Academy Takes Bold Steps to Combat Persistent Absenteeism

In the heart of East Sussex sits the Hastings Academy, an institution recently battling an alarming rate of absenteeism. Nearly half of its students were persistently absent, missing at least one day every two weeks. Such was the severity of the issue that some students were physically present within the school boundaries but were often found meandering in the corridors, secretively tucked away in toilets, or quietly nested in libraries, away from their designated classrooms.

Tackling School Avoidance

Upon assuming his role as the headmaster, Simon Addison, identified the root causes of this widespread absenteeism. He discovered that a segment of students suffered from severe anxiety, a debilitating condition that led them to avoid school entirely. Other students had unwittingly fallen into a pattern of irregular attendance, perpetuated by the lack of appropriate deterrent measures.

Redesigning Curriculum and Home Visits

In an ardent response to the situation, the Hastings Academy rolled out a series of robust measures. A significant step was the redesign of the curriculum for certain students. This strategic move aimed to make the learning environment more accommodating and less anxiety-inducing, thereby encouraging students to attend school regularly. Additionally, the institution conducted as many as 700 home visits to drive up attendance, reaching out to the parents and guardians to ensure their wards’ consistent presence at school.

A Widespread Issue

The problem of persistent absenteeism, however, is not unique to the Hastings Academy. This issue has been flagged at a national level by Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary. In her recent address while launching Labour’s educational plans, Phillipson highlighted the need for comprehensive measures to curb absenteeism, underlining its detrimental impact on the students’ academic and overall development.