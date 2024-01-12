Harry Styles Acquires Stake in Fashion Label S.S. Daley: A Strategic Move

In a strategic move, British pop sensation Harry Styles has acquired a minority stake in the rising fashion label, S.S. Daley. This investment is expected to boost the expansion plans of the label’s founder and designer, Steven Stokey-Daley, encompassing the hiring of new staff and a relaunch of the brand’s direct-to-consumer website.

Styles and S.S. Daley: A Long-Standing Association

Styles has been an ardent supporter of S.S. Daley since around 2020. The brand’s profile and order volume saw a significant surge when Styles donned their ‘Floral Sebastian Trouser’ in his ‘Golden’ music video. This strategic investment by Styles reiterates his faith in the brand and paves the way for a closer partnership in propelling the brand’s growth.

Steven Stokey-Daley: An Emerging Name in Fashion

Steven Stokey-Daley, a 27-year-old designer from Liverpool, is the brain behind S.S. Daley. He was awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize for young designers in 2022 and recently presented his latest collection, ‘Elliot’s Room’, at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence during Pitti Immagine Uomo 105. The collection draws inspiration from a 1935 love story between two Oxford University roommates, showcasing Stokey-Daley’s ability to weave narratives into his designs.

Harry Styles: A Style Icon in His Own Right

Styles, a former One Direction member, is known not only for his Grammy-winning music but also for his distinctive fashion sense. His personal stylist, Harry Lambert, has played a crucial role in shaping Styles’ unique style. Styles was crowned ‘Most Stylish Man of the Year’ by GQ in 2020, reflecting his significant influence in the fashion world. Currently on a break following a successful 169-date Love On Tour, Styles continues to make headlines, with recent rumors linking him romantically to actress Taylor Russell.

With this investment, Styles is set to add another feather to his cap, this time as an investor in the fashion industry. As S.S. Daley prepares for its next chapter, it will undoubtedly benefit from Styles’ strategic investment and long-standing support.