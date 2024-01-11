en English
Travel & Tourism

Harry Potter’s Glenfinnan Viaduct Voted UK’s Top Film Location

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Steeped in cinematic lore, the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands, has won the title of the UK’s most beloved film location, according to a recent survey by Virgin Media O2. The stunning architectural marvel, which has captured global imagination since its starring role in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ commanded the top spot in a line-up of locations that have served as the backdrop for some of the country’s most iconic films and TV shows.

From Hogwarts Express to Tourist Magnet

Since its appearance in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, the Glenfinnan Viaduct has seen a surge in popularity, attracting a record number of tourists in 2023. The magic of the location, the chance to walk in the footsteps of the boy wizard, and to capture the essence of the Hogwarts Express journey, has turned this spot into a must-visit destination.

Top Film Locations and the Impact on Tourism

Highclere Castle in Hampshire, the elegant English country house popularised by ‘Downton Abbey,’ took second place, while the majestic Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, associated with ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ came in third. The survey, which included responses from 2,000 UK adults, also featured other iconic locations such as The Notting Hill Bookshop in London, Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey from ‘The Holiday,’ and the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool featured in ‘Batman.’

The study found a significant impact of film locations on domestic tourism, with 26% of Brits prioritising visits to these sites over seeing family or friends. Social media plays a vital role in this trend, with 28% of participants admitting they were more likely to visit a location they’ve seen online than one recommended by a friend. In an era of selfies and instant sharing, many tourists document their visits with photos, and some even reenact scenes from the films, with a small percentage willing to risk fines for the perfect photo.

Festive Film Locations and the Rise of Screen Tourism

The festive season saw a notable increase in searches for ‘film locations,’ indicating a trend in visiting sites from beloved Christmas movies. This rise in screen tourism not only stimulates the local economy but also keeps the magic of these films alive, allowing fans to connect with their favourite stories in a tangible way.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

