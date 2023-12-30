en English
Harry and Meghan’s Royal Rift Deepens: Will There be Reconciliation?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:29 am EST
Harry and Meghan’s Royal Rift Deepens: Will There be Reconciliation?

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the British royal family has been a topic of global interest. The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, has been at the center of a series of controversies, escalating their strained ties with the monarchy. The tension was magnified by their refusal of an invitation by King Charles and their absence from a royal gathering at Sandringham.

Explosive Revelations and Allegations

Harry and Meghan’s distance from the royal family was further underlined by their shocking revelations about the monarchy in a Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s memoir. The couple raised allegations about their ill-treatment, sparking a so-called ‘racist royals’ controversy in 2021. They have been urged to publicly apologize to the family and the UK by royal expert Richard Eden, who advocates that repentance should precede forgiveness.

(Read Also: Prince Harry's Possible Reconciliation Amid King Charles's Forgiving Monarchy)

Endgame: New Claims Against The Monarchy

Amid the turmoil, royal author Omid Scobie released a book titled ‘Endgame’ that includes additional accusations against the monarchy. The book names two key members of the royal family as the ‘royal racists’ concerned about the color of then unborn baby Archie’s skin. However, Harry and Meghan have not issued any comments regarding their involvement in the book.

(Read Also: From Opulent Jewels to Homemade Treats: The Evolution of Royal Christmas Gifts)

King Charles’ Unspoken Message

King Charles, in his Christmas message, chose not to mention his son and daughter-in-law. Instead, he decided to pay tribute to volunteers serving communities, labeling them as the ‘essential backbone of our society.’ His omission of Harry and Meghan from his Christmas Day speech and a BBC documentary about his Coronation can be seen as a clear snub, further cementing their outsider status.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward suggests that the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family will continue, given Harry’s insistence on security protection in the UK and his forthcoming court cases. Seward opines that the couple ‘needs King Charles more than he needs them’, hinting that a reconciliation may be on the horizon, particularly in light of Harry’s legal issues.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

