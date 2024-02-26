Harrogate's It's Clean Thrives with Expansion and Aims for Sustainable Growth

Picture a bustling Harrogate business that not only cleans up literally but is also sweeping through its growth forecasts with a remarkable zest. In the heart of North Yorkshire, It's Clean has managed to outshine its own expectations, evolving from a local cleaning service to a burgeoning enterprise with an eye on sustainable growth and community engagement. This transformation story, rooted in the quaint town of Harrogate, is not just about expansion but also about a firm's commitment to its people and the planet.

A Year of Milestones

Over the past 12 months, It's Clean has not only broadened its horizons by moving to larger premises at Hornbeam Park but has also significantly strengthened its management team. This strategic move was complemented by a series of internal promotions, most notably the elevation of a key employee to the role of general manager, alongside the creation of two operation manager roles and an essential administrative position. This internal shuffle has been pivotal in preparing the firm for its next phase of growth.

Moreover, the company's field management and supervisor team has seen a 40 percent increase in the last two years, a testament to its burgeoning client base in North and West Yorkshire. Managing Director David Whan is buoyant about the future, expecting to continue this trajectory of growth through 2024, which is anticipated to mirror the impressive pace set in 2022 and 2023.

Commitment to Local Employment and Training

Central to It's Clean's ethos is its dedication to the local community, a commitment demonstrated through its hiring practices and employee development programs. The firm prides itself on offering salaries above the minimum wage, with 26 percent of its staff currently earning the real living wage—a figure they aim to boost by 20 percent annually. This approach not only addresses recruitment challenges but also instills a sense of pride within its workforce.

An innovative incentivized online training program has been instrumental in developing a highly skilled regional cleaning staff and management team. This focus on training and fair pay has positioned It's Clean as an employer of choice in Harrogate and its surrounding areas, fostering a dedicated and proficient workforce.

Looking Ahead: Sustainability and Growth

As It's Clean gazes into the future, its sights are set on more than just financial growth. The company has laid down ambitious goals to enhance its sustainability credentials, targeting ISO90001 and net zero stage 3 accreditations by 2025/6. This vision aligns with its recent acquisition of new multi-year office cleaning contracts with major Harrogate businesses, including Harrogate Spring Water, indicating a prosperous and eco-conscious path ahead.

Under Whan's guidance, It's Clean is not just thriving as a business but is also redefining the cleaning service industry in North and West Yorkshire. With a strong foundation built on local employment, fair wages, and a commitment to sustainability, It's Clean is set to continue its impressive growth while making a positive impact on the community and the environment.