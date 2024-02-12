Hannah Gadsby Curates ‘Gender Agenda’: A Multi-Comic Special Featuring Global Genderqueer Talent

Hannah Gadsby, the renowned comedian known for her Netflix special "Nanette," is set to curate and host a multi-comic special titled "Gender Agenda." The project, featuring seven genderqueer comics from around the globe, is scheduled to debut on March 5, 2024.

A Beacon of Representation

Gadsby's "Gender Agenda" aims to provide a platform for genderqueer comedians in the industry. The lineup includes British stand-up Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Alok, Ashley Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha. With this diverse group of performers, Gadsby hopes to bring more representation to the comedy scene and challenge the increasing number of transphobic jokes.

A Collaboration with a Mission

Despite her criticism of Netflix in the past for platforming transphobic content, Gadsby continues to collaborate with the streaming giant to change the conversation. In an interview, she emphasized the importance of having actual trans people tell jokes about trans issues, stating, "Comedy should be a space where everyone can find their voice and be heard."

Gender Agenda: A Global Affair

"Gender Agenda" was taped at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London and directed by Julian Smith. The special promises to showcase a unique blend of comedic styles, perspectives, and experiences from each performer, offering viewers an entertaining and enlightening exploration of gender identity.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of "Gender Agenda," Hannah Gadsby and her talented lineup of comedians are poised to make a significant impact on the comedy industry. By providing a platform for genderqueer voices, they aim to bring about change, challenge stereotypes, and foster a more inclusive environment in the world of comedy.

Key Points: