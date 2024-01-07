Hampshire Named UK’s Most Traffic-Congested County in 2022

Carrying the dubious distinction of most traffic-congested county in the UK for 2022, Hampshire has found itself under the spotlight of a study conducted by Claims.co.uk. The study’s findings, centered around data sourced from local authorities, presented a multi-faceted view of vehicle congestion in the UK’s counties, revealing the interplay between several metrics such as total miles traveled by all vehicles, the number of licensed vehicles, and the average daily vehicle count.

Hampshire’s Congestion Score

The aforementioned metrics were distilled into a ‘congestion score’ for each local authority, offering a numerical representation of traffic congestion. Out of a possible 100, Hampshire topped the charts with a score of 83.01. The county’s high congestion score was largely attributable to its 1.13 million licensed vehicles—the highest number across all local authorities. In terms of total traffic miles from all vehicles, Hampshire recorded a staggering 9.23 billion, the second-highest figure after an unnamed county.

Unpacking the Factors Behind the Congestion

While the numbers paint a clear picture, understanding the underlying causes of such high congestion requires a deeper dive. A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk pointed out that traffic congestion varies significantly depending on several factors, including the number of registered vehicles and the daily miles they travel. The congestion levels in Hampshire, the spokesperson suggested, were influenced considerably by the county’s popularity as a tourist destination.

The Impact of Tourism on Traffic

Several scenic spots, such as the New Forest, make Hampshire a magnet for tourists. This influx of visitors, in addition to the local population’s transport needs, contributes to the county’s high congestion score. The spokesperson also brought to light the potential for future shifts in these rankings, speculating whether the local authorities would be able to sustain similar congestion levels in the coming years.