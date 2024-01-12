en English
Hampshire Autism Charity Grapples with Funding Crisis amid High Demand

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Hampshire Autism Charity Grapples with Funding Crisis amid High Demand

The Positive Path Foundation, a Hampshire-based charity, is grappling with a funding crisis despite an increased demand for its services. The foundation, which focuses on fostering opportunities for socializing and recreation for young individuals with physical disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is unable to secure the essential funding needed for its operations. On a daily basis, the charity receives eight to ten referrals, yet its financial requirements, which range from a minimum of £30,000 to an ideal target of £60,000 per year, remain unmet.

Addressing the Gap in Resources and Support

Jane Atkinson, the founder of the Positive Path Foundation and an autism therapist, has been vocal about the lack of resources and support for autistic children and young adults. Her concerns stem not just from her professional experiences, but also personal ones—her son has been diagnosed with ‘high-functioning’ autism. Atkinson is prepared to elevate the fight for resources to 10 Downing Street, aiming to address the inadequacies of the mainstream educational system in catering to the needs of individuals with autism. She also criticizes the fragmented and under-resourced social care system for autistic people, which she believes contributes to the strain on mental health services.

Government Response and Future Plans

On the flip side, the government has responded to these concerns. It stated that £4.2 million has been allocated this year to enhance services for autistic children and young people. Additionally, the government has emphasized its ongoing plans to expand and transform mental health services, with further funding expected to be provided by March 2024. Despite these initiatives, the Positive Path Foundation continues to grapple with its funding shortfall, striving to fill the gap and provide the crucial support required by the autism community.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

