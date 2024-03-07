Hamilton Primary Pupils Win Builder's Heart with Vibrant 'Welcome Home' Cards, Earn School £200

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland recently partnered with P4 pupils at St Mark's Primary in Hamilton, challenging them to design 'Welcome Home' cards for new residents at their Oakwood Grove and Oakwood View developments.

This creative initiative not only showcased the talents of young students but also strengthened community ties, culminating in a generous donation to the school and special recognition for the participants.

The Challenge and Its Champions

The collaboration invited St Mark's Primary pupils to channel their creativity into designing welcoming cards for new homeowners. Aria Thomson's colorful creation emerged as the winning design, earning her a £50 voucher and the honor of her artwork welcoming new residents. The high caliber of submissions led to Madison Reilly and Myah Paterson being selected as runners-up, each receiving a £25 voucher for their impressive designs. The children's enthusiasm and talent were celebrated at a recent event at the development, where they were awarded their prizes and presented with framed copies of their artwork.

A Rewarding Collaboration

In recognition of the pupils' outstanding contributions and to thank the school for its participation, St Mark's Primary received a £200 donation from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland. Mr. Brownlie, the Acting Principal Teacher, remarked on the unique opportunity the project offered for the students to engage with the broader community and develop their artistic skills. Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, expressed gratitude to all participants, highlighting the difficulty in selecting winners due to the exceptional quality of all entries.

Building Community Ties

This partnership between Taylor Wimpey West Scotland and St Mark's Primary not only fostered creativity among the pupils but also played a significant role in integrating the school into the expanding local community. Such initiatives underline the importance of collaboration between businesses and educational institutions in nurturing young talents and building stronger community bonds. The success of this project serves as an inspiring example of how corporate social responsibility can have a tangible, positive impact on local communities and their youngest members.