Hall Pledges to End ‘Dangerous’ Floating Bus Stops, Reverse Ulez Expansion

London’s Conservative mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, has pledged to remove what she labels as ‘dangerous’ floating bus stops if she wins the city’s top position. She has also vowed to reverse the controversial expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), a policy designed to reduce pollution and enhance air quality by levying charges on certain vehicles that enter specific areas of London. This commitment expresses Hall’s intention to revise current transportation and environmental policies enforced by the previous administration.

A Campaign of Revision

These promises, among several others, form part of Hall’s broader electoral platform as she vies for the city’s highest office. Hall’s campaign focuses on revisiting and reevaluating the policies of her predecessors, particularly those in the realm of transportation and the environment. Her pledge to eliminate floating bus stops, which she deems ‘dangerous,’ underscores her concern for public safety and her commitment to ensuring it.

The Ulez Controversy

The Ulez policy has been the subject of ongoing debate, attracting a myriad of opinions from various stakeholders regarding its effectiveness and impact. While some hail it as a necessary step towards curbing pollution and improving air quality in the bustling metropolis, others argue that it unfairly penalizes certain motorists. Hall’s vow to reverse the Ulez expansion signals her alignment with the latter group and her determination to address their concerns.

Restoring ‘Common Sense’

Apart from the reversal of the Ulez expansion and the removal of floating bus stops, Hall’s campaign commitments include cracking down on 20mph zones, low-traffic neighborhoods, and road-user charging, while endorsing black cabs and halting funding for future low-traffic neighborhoods (LTNs). She has criticized the previous administration’s approach to traffic policies, promising to restore ‘clarity and common sense’ to driving in London. Her platform, therefore, articulates a vision that seeks to balance the needs of the environment, the economy, and the people of London.