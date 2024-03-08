Hackney Tenant Faces Eviction After 15 Years: Alleged Social Cleansing by Aster Group

Carol Lerch, a 66-year-old tenant of Aster Group, is confronting the prospect of losing her home in Amhurst Road, Hackney, where she has resided for the past 15 years, due to a surprise announcement of its upcoming private sale. Alongside her ex-partner, Carol has been living in a converted Victorian house, now at risk as part of a wider strategy by the housing association to sell off properties deemed no longer viable for upkeep. This move comes after a merger between Aster Group and Central and Cecil (C&C), with the former acquiring the latter.

Unexpected News and Its Impact

Carol described the announcement as coming "out-of-the-blue," leaving her and other tenants in a state of uncertainty regarding their future housing. Despite her ongoing battle with breast cancer, Carol finds herself facing an additional challenge with no clear assistance from Aster Group regarding relocation. The decision to sell not only affects Carol's flat but also targets other properties within Hackney, raising concerns over potential social cleansing in the area. Carol's deep roots in Hackney, shared with her ex-partner, underscore the personal significance of the impending sale, threatening to displace long-standing community members.

Aster Group's Stance and Justification

A spokesperson for C&C under the Aster Group brand stated that a survey conducted on a "small number of homes" in Hackney revealed they did not meet the association's standards for tenant accommodations. In response, Aster Group claims to offer personalized support for affected tenants, focusing on their individual needs and preferences during the transition. However, Carol's testimony suggests a lack of clear communication and support regarding alternative housing options. The association asserts that proceeds from the property sales will be reinvested into constructing more environmentally efficient and affordable homes, aiming for long-term benefits for tenants.

Community Reaction and Concerns

The planned sales have sparked fears of social cleansing within Hackney, with Carol and others viewing this move as a threat to the borough's socio-economic diversity. The situation highlights tensions between housing associations' financial and operational strategies and the rights and needs of tenants. As Hackney faces potential changes in its demographic landscape, the community calls for more transparent and equitable housing policies that safeguard its residents against displacement.

As Carol Lerch and her neighbors brace for what may come, the discourse around social housing, tenant rights, and community integrity in Hackney gains renewed urgency. The unfolding events serve as a critical reminder of the delicate balance between development and displacement, urging a reconsideration of how housing associations address their mission in the face of economic pressures.