HACEY Health Initiative Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritize Girl-Child Safety in Policies

The HACEY Health Initiative, a non-profit organization, has made an urgent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to prioritize the safety and empowerment of the girl-child in Nigeria’s policy-making. The call to action, led by Programme Manager Oluwatomi Olunuga, was made during a three-day event in Ogun State for the 2023 Fellowship Programme of the Platform for Amplifying the Voice and Empowerment of Girls’ Project (PAVE). The event, attended by over 100 girls aged 12 to 18, was supported by Empower, United Kingdom.

A Pledge for Empowerment

In her appeal, Olunuga underscored the pressing need to tackle discrimination, violence, abuse, and educational barriers that prevent Nigerian girls from achieving their full potential. She stressed the importance of comprehensive healthcare programs focusing on the specific needs of girls, such as reproductive and mental health. Olunuga also called for the implementation of economic empowerment initiatives that provide skills training and support for entrepreneurship.

The PAVE Project: Amplifying Voices, Empowering Girls

The PAVE project serves as a community-based safe space where teenage girls can gain critical health, financial, and life-skill information. The project offers mentoring and resources that enable the girls to make informed decisions. With a target of supporting 2,000 in-school and out-of-school girls aged 12-19, the project aims to help these young women reach their full potential.

Government’s Role in Girl-Child Safety

Olunuga emphasized the crucial role of governmental action in ensuring the safety and security of girls in public and at home. She highlighted the necessity to combat any form of targeted abuse or violence, urging the government to enact and enforce laws that protect girls from these societal ills.