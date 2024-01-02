en English
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Endorsed Collagen Cream Hailed as ‘Fountain of Youth’; Kate Middleton Sparks ‘Kate Effect’ for Holland Cooper

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Gwyneth Paltrow's Endorsed Collagen Cream Hailed as 'Fountain of Youth'; Kate Middleton Sparks 'Kate Effect' for Holland Cooper

Amidst the bustling cosmetics industry, a $6 collagen cream is standing out, earning praise as a ‘Fountain of Youth’ for crepe skin. This lauded product belongs to a brand that has found favor with Gwyneth Paltrow and several other prominent figures. The cream, known for its injectable collagen, offers visible benefits that last up to six months, outpacing the typical three-to-four-month lifespan of Botox effects.

A Royal Patronage for Holland Cooper

In the realm of fashion, another brand is carving its name into the annals of royal style. Holland Cooper, a brand founded 16 years ago by Jade Holland Cooper, has been frequently sported by members of the British royal family. Kate Middleton, in particular, has shown a consistent preference for the brand’s offerings, wearing their pieces extensively since 2021. The Duchess has been seen in their clothing four times in 2022, and even more in 2023.

The Kate Middleton Effect

Kate Middleton’s support for Holland Cooper is not just a matter of style preference. Her repeated patronage aligns with her sustainable fashion initiatives, as she often reuses garments. One of Holland Cooper’s standout items, the Fair Isle Knit Sweater, has been worn by Kate on three separate occasions. This consistent showcasing of the brand’s pieces by Kate is expected to trigger the ‘Kate Middleton effect,’ a phenomenon where items quickly sell out following her endorsement.

Implications for the Brand

The ‘Kate Middleton effect’ is a powerful testament to the influence that figures like Kate wield in the world of fashion. As such, the traction Holland Cooper is receiving from Kate’s patronage is likely to have a significant impact on the brand’s visibility and sales. With this royal seal of approval, Holland Cooper is poised for further recognition and success in the fashion industry.

Fashion United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

