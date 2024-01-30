Guernsey's Head of Law Enforcement Role Under Review as Ruari Hardy Announces Retirement

Guernsey's Head of Law Enforcement, Ruari Hardy, is set to retire in the summer of 2024, prompting a review of the role by the Committee for Home Affairs. Hardy, who began his five-year term in 2019, is the second person to hold this position, established in 2012 to oversee both Guernsey Police and the Guernsey Border Agency.

Review of the Role

The review, confirmed by Home Affairs president Rob Prow, aims to evaluate the role's alignment with local enforcement strategies and operating models. This process will help determine if changes are needed to better serve the community and adapt to evolving law enforcement challenges.

Interim Replacement and Contract Extension

In the interim, a replacement chief of police will be appointed on a three-year contract with the possibility of a two-year extension. This ensures continuity in leadership while the review is conducted. Hardy's original contract was due to end in 2023, but was extended into 2024 during the recruitment process.

A Career of Dedication

Hardy has served 40 years in law enforcement, beginning with the Metropolitan Police Cadet corps in 1984. He joined Guernsey Police in 2002, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to local law enforcement. Upon announcing his retirement, Hardy expressed gratitude for his career and his intention to retire by mid-2024. Deputy Prow praised Hardy for his dedication and service, acknowledging the significant impact he's had on Guernsey's law enforcement community.

The previous Head of Law Enforcement was Patrick Rice. The current senior police management team includes deputy chief officers Philip Breban and Ian Scholes, and chief inspectors Liam Johnson, Andrew Hockey, and Julie Palmer.