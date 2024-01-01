Guernsey Firefighters Turn Christmas Cleanup into Charity Drive

As the festive season draws to a close in Guernsey, off-duty firefighters are taking on a unique mission. In a community-driven initiative, they are volunteering their time to collect discarded Christmas trees from residents. Rather than a municipal duty, this exercise serves as a post-Christmas clean-up effort and, more importantly, a fundraising activity for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Community Support and Friendly Competition

Crew commander Alex Clark has expressed his astonishment at the enthusiastic response from the community. Islanders are encouraged to book a collection in exchange for a small donation to the charity. So far, the numbers are promising, with bookings steadily increasing. “We have about 100 trees booked in, with the number rising,” stated Clark.

But it’s not all work and no play for these firefighters. According to crew commander Divon Crouse, the initiative has spurred a friendly competition among the team members. “It has become a competition between the different members of the team to see who can collect the most trees and donations for the charity,” Crouse explained. The rivalry, while intense, is all in good spirits and works towards the camaraderie of the team.

Wrapping Up and Looking Ahead

The Christmas tree collection service will conclude on January 3. While the end of the festive season will mark the conclusion of this initiative, the impact of this community effort will continue to resonate. The funds raised will provide much-needed support to the Fire Fighters Charity, empowering them to continue their work.

