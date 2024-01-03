Guernsey and Jersey Charter Ship Arrow for Sea Connectivity and Supply Chain Security

In a strategic move to ensure sea connectivity and bolster supply chain security, the States of Guernsey and Jersey have charted a new course by acquiring access to the Arrow, a 122-meter-long ship. This decision succeeds a trial period during which the governments experimented with the 163-meter-long vessel, the Finlandia Seaways, in December.

Securing the Supply Chain

The Arrow, owned by the Isle of Man Steam Packet and usually stationed in Douglas, has been identified as a viable solution for transporting necessary supplies to and from the islands. The vessel’s capacity to carry up to 66 trailers of 14 meters each and accommodate 12 passengers adds to its appeal as a contingency plan.

Past Experience with Condor Ferries

In the past, the Arrow has served as a backup for Condor Ferries, a company recently grappling with temporary challenges. Despite attempts to engage them, neither Condor Ferries nor the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have offered any comments regarding this new arrangement.

Government Commitment to Sea Connectivity

Both the States of Guernsey and Jersey, acknowledging the Arrow’s past service as a contingency vessel, have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining sea connectivity and ensuring supply chain security. Already having contracts with Condor Ferries in place, the governments have voiced their determination to shield their supply chains from various risks. However, no comments have been made concerning the cost of the charter or the specifics of the agreement between the governments and the ship-owning company.