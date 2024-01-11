en English
Europe

Guernsey Aid Worker Returns MBE in Protest Against Post Office Scandal

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Guernsey Aid Worker Returns MBE in Protest Against Post Office Scandal

Guernsey humanitarian aid worker, Sarah Griffith, has made a notable stand against the mishandling of UK sub-postmasters, accused of fraud due to the notorious Horizon IT scandal. In a profound act of protest, she returned her MBE, an honour bestowed upon her by Prince William in 2014 in recognition of her 16-year tenure at a Guernsey charity.

Reigniting the Call for Accountability

A recent ITV drama based on the scandal has sparked renewed demands for justice. This outcry culminated in over one million people signing a petition demanding the former Post Office boss, Paula Vennells, be stripped of her honour. In response, Ms. Vennells voluntarily returned the accolade and the British Prime Minister announced the introduction of a new law to swiftly exonerate and compensate those unjustly convicted.

The Honours System Under Scrutiny

Despite the ensuing actions, Griffith remains steadfast in her stance, criticizing the honours system as archaic and outdated. While her decision to return the MBE has stirred controversy, she remains content with her choice, reinforcing her commitment to confronting systemic issues.

ITV: Broadcasting Diverse Narratives

This story is among the many featured on ITV’s programming on the 10th of January, which highlighted a range of local and national issues across the Channel Islands and the UK. From escalating political tensions in Jersey to the heartwarming tale of a young boy and his friend aiding dementia patients, ITV continues its mission of delivering diverse narratives to a regional and national audience.

Europe Society United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

