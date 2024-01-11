Guernsey Aid Worker Returns MBE in Protest Against Post Office Scandal

Guernsey humanitarian aid worker, Sarah Griffith, has made a notable stand against the mishandling of UK sub-postmasters, accused of fraud due to the notorious Horizon IT scandal. In a profound act of protest, she returned her MBE, an honour bestowed upon her by Prince William in 2014 in recognition of her 16-year tenure at a Guernsey charity.

Reigniting the Call for Accountability

A recent ITV drama based on the scandal has sparked renewed demands for justice. This outcry culminated in over one million people signing a petition demanding the former Post Office boss, Paula Vennells, be stripped of her honour. In response, Ms. Vennells voluntarily returned the accolade and the British Prime Minister announced the introduction of a new law to swiftly exonerate and compensate those unjustly convicted.

The Honours System Under Scrutiny

Despite the ensuing actions, Griffith remains steadfast in her stance, criticizing the honours system as archaic and outdated. While her decision to return the MBE has stirred controversy, she remains content with her choice, reinforcing her commitment to confronting systemic issues.

