GSK to Divest Further Stake in Haleon, Shifting Focus to Vaccines and Infectious Diseases

British pharmaceutical giant, GSK, has revealed plans to sell a 3.2% stake in its consumer healthcare venture, Haleon. This strategic move marks the third divestment of its kind within a year, potentially reducing GSK's holding in Haleon from an initial 12.9% stake after the spin-off to a mere 4.2%.

Strategic Divestment

Approximately 300 million shares of Haleon are to be sold, as GSK continues to refocus its business strategy towards vaccines and infectious diseases. The sales are part of a broader plan to secure funds for potential deals aimed at bolstering what has been a lacklustre drug pipeline.

The Origin of Haleon

Haleon was born from the 2019 merger of GSK and US pharma giant Pfizer's consumer healthcare divisions, becoming the world's largest standalone consumer health company. Known for brands like Sensodyne and Advil, Haleon was listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022. Pfizer continues to hold a significant 32% stake in Haleon.

Financial Implications

The divestment comes after GSK raised 885.6 million pounds from a discounted stake sale in Haleon in October last year. GSK currently holds a 7.4% stake in Haleon, making it the second-largest shareholder. The final offer price for the shares will be determined through an accelerated bookbuild process. At the close of Tuesday's trading, the stock prices for Haleon and GSK stood at 333.6 pence and 1,581 pence, respectively.