Grwp Llandrillo Menai Unveils 'Numeracy for Life/Multiply' Initiative for Adult Maths Skills

Grwp Llandrillo Menai, a prominent educational group in North Wales, has unveiled a significant new initiative to aid adults in honing their maths skills. Titled 'Numeracy for Life/Multiply', the program is backed by a substantial budget of 4.8 million from the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Several local councils in Wales, including Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Conwy, and Denbighshire, also support the initiative.

'Numeracy for Life/Multiply': Aiming to Boost Confidence in Numbers

The 'Numeracy for Life/Multiply' program is designed for adults aged 19 and above who lack a maths GCSE grade C or an equivalent qualification. It primarily aims to help individuals residing in the aforementioned four counties to enhance their numerical abilities. The initiative offers free numeracy courses that are specifically tailored to help people apply maths in various aspects of their daily lives. This includes managing household finances, assisting children with homework, interpreting facts in the media, and bolstering job-specific maths skills.

Flexible Learning Options

Understanding the varied needs and schedules of adult learners, 'Numeracy for Life/Multiply' provides flexible learning options. These include one-to-one sessions and small group settings that will be held across community venues, workplaces, and schools. The program strives to make learning more accessible and convenient for everyone involved.

Grwp Llandrillo Menai: Serving the North Wales Region

Established in 2012 through the merger of three colleges, Grwp Llandrillo Menai offers various courses and serves the North Wales region. It employs approximately 2,000 staff and educates about 21,000 students annually. Sioned Williams, the Multiply project manager, encourages individuals aspiring to advance their careers or studies to participate in this program, reflecting the group's commitment to lifelong learning and skills development.