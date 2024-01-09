en English
United Kingdom

Groundwater Flooding Impacts Multiple Regions Across the UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Groundwater Flooding Impacts Multiple Regions Across the UK

The United Kingdom is witnessing widespread groundwater flooding impacting numerous valleys and river areas. Areas from Amesbury to the north of Salisbury in the Avon valley, Crane, Crichel, Ebble Valley, Gussage, Iwerne, Tarrant Valley, Till, and multiple regions within the Wylye Valley, particularly at Warminster and Wilton, are among the affected regions.

Escalating Groundwater Levels

Significant rises in groundwater levels have been observed in the Allen Vale, specifically at Monkton Up Wimborne and Wimborne St Giles, as well as at Sixpenny Handley. Simultaneously, the Bourne Valley is grappling with groundwater flooding from North Tidworth to the A303, including The Collingbourne and The Winterbournes.

Chitterne Valley and Cranborne Chase Under Threat

The Chitterne Valley and areas in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire, such as Damerham, Martin, and Rockbourne, are also dealing with the repercussions of heightened groundwater levels. South Wiltshire Downs, including The Chilmark, The Dene, and The Teffont, have reported similar issues, as have the upper Avon valley and the Nine Mile river.

Flooding Along the Middle Avon and Industrial Areas

Flooding has been observed along the Middle Avon at Fordingbridge, from Salisbury to Ringwood, and at properties on The Close adjacent to the river. Industrial zones, such as the Southampton Road Industrial Park in Salisbury, have also been impacted. Rivers including the River Kennet from Denford to Marsh Benham and from Mildenhall to just above Hungerford, the River Lambourn from Upper Lambourn to Great Shefford, and sections of the River Thames from Buscot Wick down to Shifford are experiencing elevated water levels leading to flooding concerns.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

