Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Unveils Thrilling Summer Lineup: Drama, Comedy, and Cinematic Nights in Chester

Storyhouse, Chester's hub for culture and creativity, has just announced an exciting summer lineup for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, promising a season filled with drama, comedy, and cinematic nights set against the picturesque backdrop of Grosvenor Park. From the gritty adaptation of The Gangs of New York to the enchanting walkabout experience of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this year's programme caters to a wide audience, ensuring memorable moments for all.

Season Highlights: From Drama to Delight

The season kicks off with a powerful adaptation of The Gangs of New York, running from July 19th to August 31st. Directed by the celebrated John Young, this production is expected to immerse audiences in the tumultuous world of lower Manhattan with its compelling narrative and dynamic performances. Following this, Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, will grace the stage from August 9th to September 1st, offering an evening filled with wit and humor under the direction of Natasha Rickman.

For families looking for an adventurous outing, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz promises an interactive theatre experience from July 27th to August 22nd. This immersive journey into the magical land of Oz is designed to captivate the imaginations of children and adults alike. Additionally, Storyhouse's Moonlight Flicks transitions to the open-air theatre, showcasing fan-favorite films such as Barbie, Anyone But You, Wonka, Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, and more, under the starlit sky of Grosvenor Park.

More Than Just Theatre

Aside from the mainstage productions, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre will host a variety of events including comedy nights, murder mystery events, live music, and arts and crafts sessions, enhancing the summer experience. Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse, emphasized the unique and immersive experience offered by the venue, highlighting the expanded bar and food offerings set to enhance the enjoyment of patrons.

Helen Redcliffe, Head of Producing at Storyhouse, lauded the diverse selection of performances, from classic plays to new productions, affirming the theatre's commitment to delivering a summer filled with drama, music, love, and laughter. The season's success is also attributed to the support from local partner MBNA, showcasing their dedication to fostering cultural experiences in Chester.

Ticket Information and Availability

Tickets for the much-anticipated summer season at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre are now available to Storyhouse Members, with general sales opening on March 1st. This announcement marks the beginning of what promises to be one of Chester's most vibrant and exciting entertainment offerings this summer.

For those eager to dive into the world of theatre or enjoy a movie under the stars, visiting storyhouse.com is the first step towards securing a spot at Chester's premier destination for summer entertainment. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary lineup, promising unforgettable experiences for every visitor.