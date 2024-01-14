Grosvenor House: A Blend of Luxury and Architectural Elegance on Sale for £1.25 Million

Grosvenor House, a beacon of luxury nestling in North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, has been put on the market for a staggering 1.25 million pounds. Built in 2018, this magnificent detached property is the epitome of architectural elegance blended with state-of-the-art amenities, sprawled across nearly a third of an acre of meticulously landscaped grounds.

Elegance in Design

The house boasts five opulent bedroom suites, a breathtaking open-plan kitchen, and living and dining areas that exude grandeur and comfort. The high-end finishes and systems, such as floor-to-ceiling sash windows, integrated sound system, comprehensive home automation, CCTV, and underfloor heating, speak volumes about the property’s commitment to offering a plush lifestyle.

Centerpiece and Additional Comforts

At the heart of the house’s design is a stunning walnut and glass staircase that spirals up to a galleried landing, creating an awe-inspiring visual and architectural centerpiece. The property also features a formal lounge and study for those seeking a quiet retreat. The main bedroom offers an en-suite bath/shower room along with a fitted dressing room, setting the stage for a life of unparalleled luxury.

Indoor-Outdoor Living

Bi-fold doors seamlessly connect the living area to a south-facing terrace, effectively blurring the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors. The lush outdoor garden is complete with a patio, manicured lawns, and well-stocked borders. This extension of the living space to the outdoors imparts a sense of freedom and expansiveness, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and entertaining.

Designed by Church Gate Homes and presented by agent Matthew Limb, the property stands as a testament to classical proportions and design excellence.